137 more die from coronavirus across Pakistan

Tuesday Apr 20 2021
WHO Polio Eradication Officer collects a sample from a man at his residence in order to test for COVID-19. Photo: Courtesy WHO
  • Pakistan reports 137 new fatalities, taking the total death tally from coronavirus to 16,453 across Pakistan.
  • The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 8% as of today.
  • The number of active cases stands at 83,298, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 66,7131.

As the coronavirus situation deteriorates during the third wave in Pakistan, the country reported 137 new fatalities, taking the total death tally to 16,453 on Tuesday.

As per the official statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,445 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours after 68,200 tests were conducted across the country.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 8% as of today (Tuesday).

The number of active cases stands at 83,298, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 66,7131.

Read more: Coronavirus in Pakistan: Oxygen supply capacity is now under stress, says Asad Umar

Sindh currently leads the provinces and federating units with 273,466 cases, Punjab is second with 273,566 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 107,309 cases, Islamabad 70,609 cases, Balochistan 21,000 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 15,741 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,191 cases. 

The coronavirus situation has deteriorated further in Pakistan leading to stringent restrictions from the NCOC to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, said that the country's oxygen supply capacity is now under stress amid the third wave of coronavirus.

The federal minister, in a tweet, said that critical care patients in the country are now above 4500, which is 30% higher than the peak in June last year.

"Hospital fill up continuing to grow. Critical care patients now above 4500, which is 30% higher than the peak in June last year. Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress," the minister said on Twitter.

