Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Queen Elizabeth breaks centuries-old royal mourning tradition after Philip's death

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

The change is made by Queen Elizabeth to honour Prince Philip who had designed his own funeral

Queen Elizabeth disregarded a major mourning tradition all royals are expected to abide by after Prince Philip passed away. 

The 94-year-old monarch is giving away with black-edged stationery during the official mourning period, unlike other royals before her. 

PEOPLE confirmed that the Queen will instead use personalized stationery featuring her crest in black, instead of the customary red.

This is done to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh who had a no-fuss attitude when it came to his own funeral.

Prince Philip famously customised and planned his own funeral, from his coffin being carried in a modified Land Rover to the ceremony being conducted without a eulogy.

The usage of black-edged stationery after a death was very popular in the 19th century. 

After the death of her beloved husband Prince Albert in 1861, Queen Victoria wrote letters with a thick black border and matching envelopes, to indicate that she observing a period of mourning.

As per The Times, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton will continue to practice the age-old tradition unlike the Queen. 

