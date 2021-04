Dua Liva returned to the Live Lounge with three incredible tracks. Live Lounge is a segment on the British radio stations BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The British singer on Monday took to Instagram stories to share a couple videos of her clips of her performance.

The 25-year-old also shared a throwback picture with her pal Charm La'Donna, an American artists and wrote, "omg when we were babies".