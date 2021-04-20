WhatsApp update: Animated header for disappearing messages

In this screengrab, the new beta feature introduced by WhatsApp can be seen, — YouTube screengrab

WhatsApp rolls out beta update for Android.

Brings the version up to 2.21.9.2.

Certain beta users will be able to access the feature.

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version for Android and has submitted the update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.9.2.

WABetainfo, in a post published Tuesday, added: "WhatsApp is starting to roll out, for specific beta testers, another redesigned element: the header for the Disappearing Messages section."

"WhatsApp is releasing this small change today, for certain beta users. More users will receive it in the next updates," it added.



