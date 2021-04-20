Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp update: Animated header for disappearing messages

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

In this screengrab, the new beta feature introduced by WhatsApp can be seen, — YouTube screengrab

  • WhatsApp rolls out beta update for Android.
  • Brings the version up to 2.21.9.2.
  • Certain beta users will be able to access the feature.

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version for Android and has submitted the update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.9.2.

WABetainfo, in a post published Tuesday, added: "WhatsApp is starting to roll out, for specific beta testers, another redesigned element: the header for the Disappearing Messages section."

"WhatsApp is releasing this small change today, for certain beta users. More users will receive it in the next updates," it added. 

