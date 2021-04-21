'Politics is a tough business,' George W. Bush advises Matthew McConaughey

As Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey gets serious about his political ambitions, former US President George W. Bush has given him a piece of advice.



During a chat on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Republican was asked of his opinion about the Interstellar actor’s possible run for Texas governor after it was recently revealed in early polls that he was ahead of current Governor Greg Abbott.

Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush Hager who cohosts the show, said that McConaughey “is making headlines down in Texas, dad.”

“I read that, Matthew, yeah,” Bush responded.

Cohost Hoda Kotb joined the conversation and said: “And he’s actually ahead of Governor Abbott in the polls in this moment. So what do you think?”

Bush responded: “I have no idea. It’s a tough business.”

“If you’ve been president for eight years, the American people get to the point and they say, ‘surely we can do better than this fool.’ Then all of a sudden life gets in perspective,” he quipped, noting how his own approval ratings have also gone up since he left office.

Earlier this week, the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler discovered through a new poll that more Texans are willing to vote for the politically inexperienced McConaughey if he runs for governor than the current governor.

The study consisting of 1,126 registered voters concluded that 45 percent would support him which would give the actor a double-digit lead over Abbott.

McConaughey, who has been giving the idea a serious consideration, as revealed by him, has been critical of both the Republican and the Democratic party, making it unclear which one he would contest under.