Devastation from coronavirus continues in Pakistan, 148 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Men wearing masks on their chins cross a street in Karachi as Pakistan continues its battle against the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan record 148 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

The virus has been detected in 5,499 people in the last 24 hours.

At least 47,301 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 5,499 came back positive.

Pakistan continues to battle the third wave of the deadly coronavirus, with 148 more people losing their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours.



According to the latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre, 5,499 new coronavirus cases have been recorded.



At least 47,301 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 5,499 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the coronavirus positivity rate in Machh stood at 11.6%.

According to the official figures, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 16,600 and the total number of cases has reached 772,381, while the number of active cases is 83,162.

In addition to this, 5,488 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 672,619.

Province-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases

According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 27,4196 while 4,559 people have died so far.

Read more: Close to 10% of coronavirus patients in Islamabad, Rawalpindi are children: report

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 276,535 and 7,664 people have died so far due to the virus. Punjab recorded over 100 deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 21,127 and the death toll has reached 225.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 108,462 virus patients, with 2,953 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir 15,873 people have been infected with the virus and 446 people have died.

Read more: 10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse

So far, Pakistan has vaccinated at least 1.4 million of its population - mostly with China’s Sinopharm vaccine - while 20,000 people have so far been inoculated with privately imported Sputnik V vaccine, officials said.