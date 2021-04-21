UHS Lahore postpones postgraduate entry test

A look at the entry of University of Health Sciences Lahore. Photo: File

LAHORE: Due to the prevailing law and order situation in the country, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore announced on Wednesday that it has postponed the postgraduate entry test which was scheduled to take place this week.

“Postgraduate entry test to be conducted by the University of Health Sciences which was scheduled for April 25 has been postponed,” said a statement issued by the spokesperson of the university on Twitter.

The statement said that they had rescheduled the test as many candidates could not apply for the test due to internet connectivity issues because of last week’s protests in Punjab.

The spokesperson said that a new date for the exam will be announced later, adding that candidates who could not apply earlier can apply online now.

Cities across Punjab and all over Pakistan were rocked by protests by a religiopolitical group.