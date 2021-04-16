UHS Lahore announces results for MBBS 3rd Professional Annual Exams

University of Health Sciences Lahore. — Photo courtesy UHS website

UHS Lahore announces annual results for third year of MBBS.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has announced the annual results for the third year of the MBBS qualification, the varsity announced on Friday.



"University of Health Sciences announced the results of MBBS Third Professional Annual Examinations," UHS said in a tweet.

You can view the results here.

The first, second, and third positions were all scored by women, according to the UHS statement.



Last week, the university announced results for the BDS Second Professional Annual Examination.

According to the statement, 886 students appeared for the exams from 17 different dental colleges. Of these, 720 cleared the exam, whereas 159 failed.

The passing rate recorded by UHS Lahore was 81.91% this year. Last year, the rate was 77.86%.