'The Witcher' season 2 release date: Henry Cavill starrer show to arrive in Q4 2021

Netflix co-CEO and chief contest officer Ted Sarandos has revealed when the second season of "The Witcher" is likely to be released by the streaming service.

During a recent interview he discussed several upcoming projects as well as the arrival date of the Henry Cavill starrer fantasy show. He confirmed that the second season of the show 2 will arrive in Q4 2021 (between October and December 2021).

"Superman" actor Henry Cavill plays a monster hunter in the series which premiered in 2019.



Work on the second series begin shortly before the first season had premiered.

The eight-episode season began production in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021. But all of that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although filming on "The Witcher" season 2 has wrapped on the Netflix drama, the show stills requires special effects work.

The Witcher season 2 does not yet have a release date.