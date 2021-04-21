Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

'The Witcher' season 2 release date: Henry Cavill starrer show to arrive in Q4 2021

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Netflix co-CEO and chief contest officer Ted Sarandos has revealed when the second season of "The Witcher" is likely to be released by the streaming service.

During a  recent interview he discussed several upcoming projects as well as the arrival date of the Henry Cavill starrer fantasy show.  He confirmed that the second season of the show  2 will arrive in Q4 2021 (between October and December 2021).

"Superman" actor Henry Cavill plays a monster hunter in the series which premiered in 2019.

Work on the second series begin shortly before the first season had premiered.

The eight-episode season began production in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021. But all of that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although filming on "The Witcher" season 2 has wrapped on the Netflix drama, the show stills requires special effects work.

The Witcher season 2 does not yet have a release date. 

More From Entertainment:

'Prince Harry chose to prioritise his wife, son and unborn daughter'

'Prince Harry chose to prioritise his wife, son and unborn daughter'
Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

Prince Harry has 'no regrets' leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has 'no regrets' leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after Prince Philip’s death
Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’
Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment

Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment
Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen
Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims against royals could end British monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims against royals could end British monarchy
Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

Latest

view all