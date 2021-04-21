Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’

An expert has come forward to shed light on the family dynamic playing out within the royal family and even touched upon its similarities to the past.

This claim was brought forward by Anna Pasternak, the author of The Real Wallis Simpson: A New History of the American Divorcee Who Became the Duchess of Windsor.

During her interview with the Vanity Fair she touched upon the possibility of Meghan and Harry walking the same road as their parents Prince Charles and Diana.

She began by telling the publication, “William and Harry are playing out the dynamic of their parents” especially considering Prince Harry’s resemblance with Princess Diana’s rebel spirit.

However, the expert notes that Prince William inherited a completely different personality from his spitfire younger brother. She claimed, “William is very aligned with his father in his sense of duty above emotion.”

Ms. Pasternak believes Harry and Meghan are “suddenly too electric” and even started making William and Kate appear to be “rather dull” in their wake.