Wednesday Apr 21 2021

Web Desk

WhatsApp to roll out self-destructing photo, video feature soon




Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018

  • WhatsApp working on new feature for Android, iOS.
  • Brings the version up to 2.21.9.3.
  • New feature to help send photos, videos more privately.

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version for Android and has submitted the update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.9.3.

WABetaInfo said the feature was still under development, but there were some new details that came to light. "WhatsApp is working on an alert to introduce the feature, when it will be enabled."

"WhatsApp explains that this feature will help sending photos and videos more privately, because recipients can only open your photo or video once, before it disappears," it said.

"WhatsApp intends to specify that recipients can still take screenshots to save the self-destructing media: so we can understand that they do not want to implement a screenshot/video capture detection feature in WhatsApp for this type of media," WABetaInfo added.

