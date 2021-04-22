Dua Lipa showers love on beau Anwar Hadid as he releases his new song

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid put on an affectionate display on Wednesday while celebrating the launch of his new song, [email protected]



The New Rules hitmaker, 25, wrapped her arms around her boyfriend, 21, as they sat down for dinner at a restaurant in London with their friend Chass Bryan to enjoy the happy moments together.

Dua rocked a retro-style top, matching their brand management pal who sported the same striped top. She accessorised an eclectic selection of rings and gold hoop earrings.



The British singer tucked her locks away from her face in a navy clip as she highlighted her soft features with natural make-up.

On the other hand, Anwar kept warm in a maroon knit hat and a striped jacket in a muted palette for the low-key outing.



Dua shared photos on her Instagram page with a sweet caption: 'OFF @ NIGHT !!!! proud of you mi lovieeeee @anwarspc ~* @cb_3 and I got the dress code [heart and face emoji].'

Anwar's older sister Bella Hadid also made sure to properly congratulate her brother by sharing his song with her massive Instagram following.





