Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passes away in India due to COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. Photo: YouTube 
  • Maulana Wahiduddin Khan had contracted coronavirus last week and was being treated at a hospital in New Delhi.
  • The announcement of his death was made by son Zafarul Islam Khan on Twitter. 
  • The 96-year-old was widely respected for his commentary of the Quran, and held enlightened views on much-debated subjects.

NEW DELHI: Renowned Indian Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last on Wednesday evening, reported The News citing foreign media reports.

The publication reported that the religious scholar had contracted coronavirus, last week, and was being treated at the Apollo Hospital Sarita Vihar in the Indian capital New Delhi. 

The scholar’s son Zafarul Islam Khan took to Twitter to share the sad news about his father's demise. 

“The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat and high station in Paradise. Amin,” wrote the former Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission.

The maulana was a recipient of the Demiurgus Peace International Award, that is given under the patronage of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev. 

Read more: Renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Johri passes away

He was also given India’s third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, in January 2000. 

The National Citizens’ Award, presented by Mother Teresa and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award (2009) were also presented to him. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in January of this year.

The 96-year-old was widely respected for his commentary of the Quran, and held enlightened views on much-debated subjects such as women’s rights, instant triple Talaq, Jehad, terrorism and family planning.

