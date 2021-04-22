Pak-Iran ties heading towards positivity and cooperation: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says fraternal relations between the two countries had deepened following his visit to the country.

Qureshi says Iranian president had acknowledged that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran had improved.

Qureshi says Pakistan has signed MoU with Iran to open trade centres in border areas.

TEHRAN: After concluding his visit to Iran, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that relations between Pakistan and Iran have taken a direction of positivity and cooperation.

In a video statement, the foreign minister said fraternal relations between the two countries had deepened following his visit to the country.

Qureshi said the Iranian president had acknowledged that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran had improved remarkably over the last two-and-a-half years.

He said his meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif and the speaker of the Iranian Parliament focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

Read more: FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaches Iran on 3-day visit

"It was agreed that, like Pakistan, the parliament of Iran should also play a role in countering the growing trend of Islamophobia in the West," said Qureshi.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he said Tehran and Islamabad had greater consensus on the issue for efforts towards peace and stability.

Qureshi said that the Iranian side had also updated him regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks with the United States.

He said the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Pakistan and Iran would open trade centres in border areas.

Read more: Iran President Rouhani expresses desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

"Today a new crossing point in Mand and Pishin had been opened which would not only benefit the locals but also strengthen bilateral trade," said Qureshi. He added that he was returning to Tehran “very satisfied”.

The foreign minister had reached the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday for a three-day official visit.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign ministry led delegation-level talks.

Read more: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi visiting UAE amid reports of Gulf state mediating between Pakistan, India

The two sides discussed the regional security situation, including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. They also deliberated on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

FM Qureshi’s visit to Iran was part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.