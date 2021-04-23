Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
Friday Apr 23, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s youngest son turns three

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new photo of their son Prince Louise to celebrate his third birthday.

The photo of Prince Louise was posted on the official Instagram and Twitter handles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Kensington Palace shared the snap with caption “Three tomorrow! Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery.”

“The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis,” the statement added.

In the sweet photo, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child can be seen all smiling as he sports a backpack and poses on his red bike.

