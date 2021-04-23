'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh. Photo: File

Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh on Friday said that in the light of Islamic laws, it is "not permissible" for a COVID-19 positive patient to mingle with others.

As reported by the Saudi Gazette, the grand cleric appealed to the citizens of Saudi Arabia to strictly adhere to the country's mandated coronavirus protocols, adding that many countries are suffering from a high number of coronavirus cases because people violated the protocols.

The cleric said that health is a blessing, therefore, it is a duty of every [Muslim] to exercise precautions for their own as well as others' safety.



“Islam has put in place preventive means to protect a person from getting sick, and it made cleanliness half of the faith," the grand mufti said, according to the Saudi Gazette.

"Islam emphasizes the aspect of preventing diseases before they are infected and transmitted to humans,” he pointed out.

The cleric urged people to wear a mask whenever they go out and stressed that they should maintain a safe physical distance when interacting with others.

“The infected people and those in contact with them should be quarantined," he said. "It is not permissible for such people to go out and mix with others, and if someone does that, he is committing a great sin as it harms others and infects them with this dangerous disease and it may even lead to the loss of innocent souls.