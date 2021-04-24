Pakistan heading towards extreme oxygen shortage, warn producers

An oxygen cylinder.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani suppliers of oxygen have warned the authorities of extreme gas shortage in the country amid the third wave of COVID-19 that has wreaked havoc in the country.

In a joint statement, they stated that they are currently producing oxygen at their maximum capacity and if the coronavirus cases continue to rise, the situation could be similar to that of India.

" We are currently producing the gas at our maximum capacity and the continued supply of oxygen to industries could affect the health sector.”

They said that most of the oxygen's domestic production is allocated to the health sector and added that if all plants produce oxygen at full capacity, then they can meet the needs of the health sector.

They also demanded an uninterrupted electricity supply for the plants.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had also shared that the country is using 90% of total gas production and the country may face shortage if the situation is not controlled.

Briefing the nation about the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee, which met on Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the federal minister had said that the government is aware of the critical situation of the gas supply and taking steps to ensure supply.

“We are working to enhance capacity and will import the gas if needed,” he said.