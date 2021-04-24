Can't connect right now! retry
health
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan heading towards extreme oxygen shortage, warn producers

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

An oxygen cylinder.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani suppliers of oxygen have warned the authorities of extreme gas shortage in the country amid the third wave of COVID-19 that has wreaked havoc in the country.

In a joint statement, they stated that they are currently producing oxygen at their maximum capacity and if the coronavirus cases continue to rise, the situation could be similar to that of India.

" We are currently producing the gas at our maximum capacity and the continued supply of oxygen to industries could affect the health sector.”

Related items

They said that most of the oxygen's domestic production is allocated to the health sector and added that if all plants produce oxygen at full capacity, then they can meet the needs of the health sector.

They also demanded an uninterrupted electricity supply for the plants.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had also shared that the country is using 90% of total gas production and the country may face shortage if the situation is not controlled.

Briefing the nation about the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee, which met on Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the federal minister had said that the government is aware of the critical situation of the gas supply and taking steps to ensure supply.

“We are working to enhance capacity and will import the gas if needed,” he said.

More From Health:

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine
April proving to be cruel month as coronavirus deaths pile up in Pakistan

April proving to be cruel month as coronavirus deaths pile up in Pakistan
Explainer: Is China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine less effective?

Explainer: Is China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine less effective?
WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister

Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister
Pfizer may supply coronavirus vaccine to India

Pfizer may supply coronavirus vaccine to India
Exercise increases immunity against infectious diseases, study shows

Exercise increases immunity against infectious diseases, study shows
Johnson & Johnson to resume rollout of coronavirus vaccine in Europe with safety warning

Johnson & Johnson to resume rollout of coronavirus vaccine in Europe with safety warning
Devastation from coronavirus continues in Pakistan, 148 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Devastation from coronavirus continues in Pakistan, 148 deaths reported in last 24 hours
Experts divided over use of multiple COVID-19 vaccines for immunity

Experts divided over use of multiple COVID-19 vaccines for immunity
Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors

Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors
10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse

10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse

Latest

view all