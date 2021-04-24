Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA

Google, Facebook, Twitter takedown 19,727 accounts involved in spreading hate, terrorism.

9,633 pages were spreading religious hatred, while 10,094 accounts were promoting terrorism.

NACTA says five websites, spreading terrorism-related material, were also blocked.

National Counter Terrorism Authority said more than 19,000 social media had been taken down for inciting hate and spreading terrorism in the country.

Google, Facebook, and Twitter had taken down the 19,727 accounts involved in spreading hate and terrorism, the counter-terrorism agency said.

9,633 pages were spreading religious hatred, while 10,094 social media accounts were promoting terrorism and were blocked on the request of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, NACTA said.

NACTA said five websites, spreading terrorism-related material, were also blocked, adding a total of 24,038 social media-related complaints were filed in 2020.



ملک میں دہشت گردی اور نفرت انگیز مواد پھیلانے والے ہزاروں سوشل میڈیا اکاؤنٹس بند کردیے گئے۔

نیشنل کاؤنٹر ٹیررازم اتھارٹی (نیکٹا) کے مطابق دہشت گردی اور نفرت انگیز مواد پھیلانے والے 19ہزار727 سوشل میڈیا اکاؤنٹس کوبند کیا گیا ہے۔

نیکٹا نے بتایا کہ سوشل میڈیا اکاؤنٹس فیس بک، ٹوئٹر اور گوگل کی جانب سے بند کیے گئے ہیں،

نیکٹا کے مطابق بلاک اکاؤنٹس میں 9 ہزار 633 پیجز مذہبی منافرت پھیلارہے تھے جبکہ 10ہزار 94 سوشل میڈیا اکاؤنٹس دہشت گردی کو فروغ دے رہے تھے۔

نیکٹا کا کہنا ہے کہ دہشت گردی سےمتعلق مواد پھیلانے والی 5 ویب سائٹس بھی بلاک کردی گئی ہیں، سماجی رابطے کے اداروں نے یہ اکاؤنٹس پی ٹی اے کی درخواست پربند کیے۔

نیکٹا کے مطابق پاکستان نے 2020 میں 24 ہزار 38 شکایات سماجی رابطے کے اداروں کو درج کرائی تھیں۔

The development comes after services of social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Telegram were blocked for four hours in Pakistan on April 16.

"In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily," PTA had said in its explanation regarding the suspension of services.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had regretted the blockage of social media sites across the country from 11am to 3pm, promising that he will try his best that the measure is not taken again in the future.

"I regret the three-hour suspension of social media and seek an apology over it," Chaudhry said in a statement on Friday.

"Every effort will be made to prevent a shutdown of social media in the future," said the federal minister.