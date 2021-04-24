Can't connect right now! retry
'Borat' sequel: Former New York Mayor earns award for worst performances

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s unwitting appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was named one of the year’s worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday.

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood’s glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday.

Giuliani was named worst supporting actor for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” mockumentary sequel. The former mayor was unknowingly filmed in a hotel room with an actress pretending to be a reporter. Giuliani has said nothing inappropriate happened.

“Absolute Proof,” a movie by MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell, was voted the year’s worst picture. The film featured baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, also was named worst actor.

“Music,” a movie directed by musician Sia about a young girl with autism, won the most Razzies overall, with three including worst actress for Kate Hudson.

Razzie winners were chosen by 1,097 members from more than two dozen countries. Members sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.-Reuters 

