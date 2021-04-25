Coronavirus update in Pakistan: 5,611 test positive in a single day

A man and a woman wear protective masks while walking along a street in Pakistan, August 18, 2020. Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Pakistan reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death tally to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.



As per official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17% as of today (Sunday).



Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the infection was first reported last year.

The number of active cases now stand at 795,627 with nationwide recoveries rising to 689,812.

The coronavirus situation has deteriorated further in Pakistan, leading to stringent restrictions from the NCOC to curb the spread of the virus.

The NCOC is considering the enforcement of a lockdown in cities reporting high positivity ratios, according to a statement released a day earlier.

NCOC to tighten restrictions

The statement follows an NCOC session held yesterday, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

According to the NCOC statement, in light of increasing coronavirus cases, the forum "deliberated upon proposed lockdowns in high disease prevalence cities".

The statement made no mention of what positivity ratio the forum considers high enough to warrant a lockdown.

The NCOC had clarified that talks would be held with stakeholders before a lockdown is imposed.