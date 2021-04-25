Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Rita Wilson reveals Scott Rudin ‘tried to fire’ her after her cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Rita Wilson reveals Scott Rudin ‘tried to fire’ her after her cancer diagnosis

Hollywood star Rita Wilson is opening up about producer Scott Rudin amidst his abuse allegations and what it was like to work for him. 

A New York Times report quotes the Sleepless in Seattle actor, 64, looking back at her experience working with the 62-year-old disgraced producer for the Broadway play Fish in the Dark.

The actor revealed the reaction she got from Rudin after she informed him of her breast cancer diagnosis and how he looked for every chance to fire her.

"He complained that she would need time off during Tony voting season and asked to see her medical records, while Anna Shapiro, the director, grew upset about having to find a replacement,” she told the paper.

"A few days later, just before the curtains rose, Ms. Wilson received a call from her agent, saying her surgeon needed to call the insurance adjuster immediately, per Mr. Rudin's demands," the report by NTY reads, adding on Wilson’s behalf: "The memory still pains her."

"I felt like he was trying to find a way to fire me legally. He is the kind of person who makes someone feel worthless, unvaluable and replaceable,” Wilson said.

Rick Miramontez, a spokesperson for Rudin told the publication that "his recollection was that Ms. Wilson had wanted to open the show and then leave, but that he and the director had not wanted her to delay treatment.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation

Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation
Eminem drops first NFT collection

Eminem drops first NFT collection

Khloe Kardashian thanks Joe Biden for recognising Armenian genocide

Khloe Kardashian thanks Joe Biden for recognising Armenian genocide

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday
Kim Kardashian shows off massive fleet of cars

Kim Kardashian shows off massive fleet of cars
Vin Diesel to star in new action-comedy film Muscle

Vin Diesel to star in new action-comedy film Muscle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contacted streaming company 1 year before Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contacted streaming company 1 year before Megxit
Inside Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday

Inside Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday
‘Princess Diana would be fond of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton if she was alive’

‘Princess Diana would be fond of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton if she was alive’

Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness

Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness
Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

‘The Crown’s future at risk as MPs call for a ban on the Netflix show

‘The Crown’s future at risk as MPs call for a ban on the Netflix show

Latest

view all