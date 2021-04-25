Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Web Desk

PPP calls off Karachi rally for NA-249 by-polls in view of rising coronavirus cases

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Amid a worsening coronavirus situation in the country, PPP on Sunday said it is calling off a rally scheduled to take place on Monday as part of the party's campaign for the NA-249 by-elections.

The party had made full preparations for the rally ahead of the by-polls, in which their candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhel is going up against 29 other candidates.

The development follows a cancellation by the PML-N of a similar campaign rally, citing coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus update in Pakistan: 5,611 test positive in a single day

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to arrive on Saturday but the party announced she will no longer be flying, shortly before she was scheduled to make the trip.

ECP turns down request to defer polls

Three days ago, the constituency's district returning officer Nadeem Haider said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had rejected a request made by PPP, MQM and PTI seeking a postponement of the NA-249 by-elections.

“There has been no change in the by-election date. The by-poll will be held on April 29,” said the DRO.

The Sindh government, PTI and MQM in a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had requested postponement of the NA-249 by-election until the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The move was opposed by the PML-N.

The ECP has ordered strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs during the by-polls in NA-249. Special staff will also be deployed for implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

