COVID-19: Maryam Nawaz’s Karachi visit cancelled

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz's Karachi visit has been postponed due to surging coronavirus cases in the country, Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday.

The PML-N spokesperson confirmed the development, saying the visit was cancelled considering the worsening situation of the pandemic.

"The decision was taken to protect the lives of the people and save them from coronavirus," she said.

Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to come to Karachi today on a two-day visit along with other senior party leaders. During her visit, she was to address an election rally of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail in NA-249.



Separately, Maryam Nawaz’s spokesperson Mohammad said that she was to address “a large jalsa, which would have endangered the situation”.

“The campaign however will continue unaffected.”

Besides campaigning for Miftah Ismail, the PML-N leader was also scheduled to meet party leaders and address workers at Baldia Town Chandni Chowk.