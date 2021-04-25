Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry’s sudden UK leave slammed by experts

Prince Harry’s sudden desire to leave the UK has come under fire by experts.

This claim has been brought forward by former royal editor for The Sun, Charlie Rae.

During his interview with talkRADIO he claimed, "Harry is due back in a couple months or so for the unveiling of the Diana statue finally taking place. But I was a bit disappointed that he scuttled back to the States the day before the Queen's 95th birthday.”

“I understand the Queen probably wanted to have a quiet birthday but you would have expected members of her family to maybe pop round and wish her a happy birthday. He didn't have to go that day. He could have gone 24 hours later. There wasn't going to be a big drama around it."

