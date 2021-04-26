Can't connect right now! retry
As of now, Pakistan safe from Indian coronavirus variant: Ministry of Health

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Municipal workers in protective gear place the body of a man, who died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the floor before his cremation at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS
  • Ministry of Health on Monday said that Pakistan is still safe from the new coronavirus variant in India.
  • According to the spokesperson from the health ministry, not a single case of Indian coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan yet.
  • Pakistan is currently reporting cases of the UK's new coronavirus variant.

Ministry of Health on Monday said that Pakistan is still safe from the new coronavirus variant in India that has caused massive devastation with a drastic increase in coronavirus infections resulting in a dearth of oxygen supplies across the country.

According to the spokesperson from the health ministry, not a single case of Indian coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan yet, however, Pakistan is currently reporting cases of the UK's new coronavirus variant whose first three cases were reported in Karachi in December last year.

Read more: India's coronavirus crisis intensifies as Britain, Germany and US pledge aid

The spokesperson further noted that land and air travel is currently banned from India as a preventive measure to keep the Indian variant of coronavirus at bay.

Worsening coronavirus situation in India

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries, including Britain, Germany, and the United States, pledged to send urgent medical aid to fight the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.

Infections in the past 24 hours rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.

