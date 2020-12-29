3 cases of new infectious 'UK strain' of coronavirus detected in Sindh

Health department took samples of 12 UK returnees for genotyping

Six samples tested positive for coronavirus

New variant detected in three patients

KARACHI: Pakistan's first three cases of the new coronavirus strain have been detected in the port city of Karachi.

The new strain, referred to by some experts as the B.1.17 lineage, is not the first variant of COVID-19 pandemic, but it is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain in the UK.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Sindh Health Department said the new COVID-19 variant has been identified in samples taken from three passengers who recently returned from Britain.

The health department said it took samples of 12 UK returnees for genotyping out of which six tested positive for the coronavirus. "Three showed the new variant for the COVID-19 in the first phase of testing."

The press statement said the genotyping shows it to be a 95% match of the new strain initially detected in the UK. The authorities have begun tracing contacts of the patients and placing them under isolation.

"These samples will go through a second round of genotyping," Sindh Health Department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf told Geo.tv, adding that the cases were identified in Karachi.

The provincial health department has informed Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan of the development.

Pakistan is already grappling to contain the second wave of novel coronavirus. Over 70,000 infections have been reported across the country in the last 28 days alone, raising the national tally to 475,085.



Since the pandemic hit the country, the virus has claimed 9,992 lives - more than 1,800 have been reported since the start of this month.