Monday Apr 26 2021
Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19

Vin Diesel recently got candid about the return of cinema after a long covid-19 imposed hiatus and tugged at heart strings since “nobody does a comeback like movies.”

The actor revealed it all in a promo for his new film F9 and in it he was quoted saying, “There's nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we believe.”

He even made a case for supporting upcoming cinematic releases straight from the theatre and simultaneously had fans on the edges of their seats in anticipation for what lies ahead for the franchise.

The promo also features other A-listers like Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Jordan Brewster.

Check it out below:


