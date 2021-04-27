Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe include 5 debutants against Pakistan for Test series

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a delivery bowled by a Zimbabwe bowler. Photo: AFP

  • First Test match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be played on Thursday, April 29.
  • Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have been named in the Zimbabwe  squad.
  • Brendan Taylor has also been recalled to the squad.

Zimbabwe have taken a bold step against favourites Pakistan by selecting five uncapped players for the two-match Test series between the two sides that begins from Thursday. 

Related items

According to the ICC, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have all been named in the 16-player Test match squad for the Pakistan series. 

Jongwe has managed to secure a berth in the squad after his performance in the recently-concluded T20I series with Pakistan, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker, impressed the selectors. 

Jongwe had taken nine wickets throughout the three-match series. 

Brendan Taylor has been recalled to the squad after missing out on Zimbabwe's last Test series against Afghanistan in the UAE because of health issues. His inclusion in the squad will provide some boost to Zimbabwe. 

A veteran of 31 Test matches, he has scored six centuries and 11 centuries from 199 ODIs. 

The injury-hit hosts will be missing Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere; Ervine is out with a calf injury while Madhevere, who scored a half-century in the final T20I, is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Pakistan-born Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza will miss out the Test series as well since he is receiving treatment for a bone marrow infection.

The first Test between the two sides will be played on Thursday, 29 April in Harare.

Squad: Sean Williams (c), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

More From Sports:

Babar Azam sends prayers to people of India amid coronavirus crisis

Babar Azam sends prayers to people of India amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan, asks India to cancel IPL

Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan, asks India to cancel IPL
'Stay strong': Shoaib Malik prays for India amid dangerous second wave of COVID-19

'Stay strong': Shoaib Malik prays for India amid dangerous second wave of COVID-19
IPL 2021: Organisers silent amid reports of COVID-19 spread among players

IPL 2021: Organisers silent amid reports of COVID-19 spread among players
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan Test squad starts training to prep for April 29 match against Zimbabwe in Harare

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan Test squad starts training to prep for April 29 match against Zimbabwe in Harare
Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record by becoming fastest batsman to 2,000 T20I runs

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record by becoming fastest batsman to 2,000 T20I runs
Pak vs Zim: Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan and Hassan Ali included in playing XI

Pak vs Zim: Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan and Hassan Ali included in playing XI
Inzamam says Babar has been lucky to win previous matches despite team facing middle-order crisis

Inzamam says Babar has been lucky to win previous matches despite team facing middle-order crisis
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in final T20I, take series 2-1

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in final T20I, take series 2-1

PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to take place next week

PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to take place next week
Pak vs Zim: Team management relies on 'likes and dislikes', says Shoaib Malik

Pak vs Zim: Team management relies on 'likes and dislikes', says Shoaib Malik
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan's performance disappoints Babar Azam

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan's performance disappoints Babar Azam

Latest

view all