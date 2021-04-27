Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe include 5 debutants against Pakistan for Test series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a delivery bowled by a Zimbabwe bowler. Photo: AFP

First Test match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be played on Thursday, April 29.

Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have been named in the Zimbabwe squad.

Brendan Taylor has also been recalled to the squad.

Zimbabwe have taken a bold step against favourites Pakistan by selecting five uncapped players for the two-match Test series between the two sides that begins from Thursday.

According to the ICC, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have all been named in the 16-player Test match squad for the Pakistan series.



Jongwe has managed to secure a berth in the squad after his performance in the recently-concluded T20I series with Pakistan, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker, impressed the selectors.

Jongwe had taken nine wickets throughout the three-match series.

Brendan Taylor has been recalled to the squad after missing out on Zimbabwe's last Test series against Afghanistan in the UAE because of health issues. His inclusion in the squad will provide some boost to Zimbabwe.

A veteran of 31 Test matches, he has scored six centuries and 11 centuries from 199 ODIs.

The injury-hit hosts will be missing Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere; Ervine is out with a calf injury while Madhevere, who scored a half-century in the final T20I, is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Pakistan-born Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza will miss out the Test series as well since he is receiving treatment for a bone marrow infection.

The first Test between the two sides will be played on Thursday, 29 April in Harare.

Squad: Sean Williams (c), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano