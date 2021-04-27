Resign_PM_Modi trends on Twitter amid coronavirus chaos in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives backlash for his covid-19 policies. Artwork by: AyeshaNabi/Geo.tv

Amid the collapsing health system and swamping coronavirus infections in virus-hit India, angry Twitteratis are now demanding resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi — whose government has clearly failed at controlling the virus spread in the country.

The netizens have called out the government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being complacent about coronavirus protocols and permitting the citizens to participate in large gatherings for various religious festivals.

India's daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday but stayed above the 300,000 marks for a sixth straight day.

With 323,144 new cases, India's overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.