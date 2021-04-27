Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

#Resign_PM_Modi trends on Twitter amid coronavirus chaos in India

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives backlash for his covid-19 policies. Artwork by: AyeshaNabi/Geo.tv 

Amid the collapsing health system and swamping coronavirus infections in virus-hit India, angry Twitteratis are now demanding resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi — whose government has clearly failed at controlling the virus spread in the country.

Read more: Despite India's harrowing coronavirus situation, its govt is more focused on gagging critics

The netizens have called out the government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being complacent about coronavirus protocols and permitting the citizens to participate in large gatherings for various religious festivals.

India's daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday but stayed above the 300,000 marks for a sixth straight day.

Read more: India’s hospitals overwhelmed as coronavirus situation intensifies

With 323,144 new cases, India's overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.

More From World:

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestine

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestine
Australia bans passenger flights from India due to COVID-19

Australia bans passenger flights from India due to COVID-19
UK PM Johnson denies saying ‘let the bodies pile high’ over imposition of third lockdown

UK PM Johnson denies saying ‘let the bodies pile high’ over imposition of third lockdown
Situation in India beyond heartbreaking: WHO chief

Situation in India beyond heartbreaking: WHO chief
Joe Biden 'determined' to help India amid close fight against coronavirus

Joe Biden 'determined' to help India amid close fight against coronavirus
COVID-19: Turkey to enter into full lockdown from April 29

COVID-19: Turkey to enter into full lockdown from April 29

Palestinians celebrate as Israel removes barriers from Jerusalem's Old City

Palestinians celebrate as Israel removes barriers from Jerusalem's Old City

Coronavirus cases in United States decline following vaccinations

Coronavirus cases in United States decline following vaccinations
India's coronavirus crisis intensifies as Britain, Germany and US pledge aid

India's coronavirus crisis intensifies as Britain, Germany and US pledge aid
Thailand suspends travel from India as it ramps up efforts to contain COVID-19

Thailand suspends travel from India as it ramps up efforts to contain COVID-19
US military starts final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

US military starts final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces

Latest

view all