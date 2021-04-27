Coronavirus: Balochistan shuts down all private schools, colleges, universities till Eid

All private schools and educational institutions will remain closed till Eidul Fitr in Balochistan as Pakistan continues its fight against the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



This update was shared by Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Educational institutions across the province are being closed in accordance with the decision made in National Committee Meeting held on April 23, 2021 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan Private Education Institution Registration and Regulatory Authority, all secondary and higher secondary classes have been suspended with immediate effect as well.

A day earlier, the Sindh government, too, announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities till Eid.