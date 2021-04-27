US directs its non-essential staff to leave Afghanistan due to threats

Photo:File.

US has directed non-essential staff to exit the Kabul embassy citing threats.

State Department in a travel advisory said it "ordered departure from US embassy Kabul of US govt employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere."

US President Joe Biden earlier announced the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by Sept 11.

WASHINGTON: Owing to an increasing number of threats, the United States on Tuesday directed non-essential staff to exit its Kabul embassy as Washington prepares to end its 20-year war in the country.

The State Department in a travel advisory said it had "ordered the departure from US embassy Kabul of US government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere."



Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden had announced the unconditional withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, naming September 11 as the deadline by which the last soldiers will have finally departed. The pullout will begin on May 1.

The Pentagon has around 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, down from a high of more than 100,000. Thousands more serve as part of a 9,600-strong NATO force, which will also withdraw at the same time.

