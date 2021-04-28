Punjab closes all public, private schools till Eid

File photo of girls wearing facemasks as they take class amid coronavirus.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to close all public and private schools across the province due to surging coronavirus cases.

According to the issued notification by the provincial government, all educational institutes will be shut from April 29 till Eid-ul-Fitr.

"All public and private educational institutions/schools in all districts of Punjab shall remain closed w.e.f 29.04.2021 till EidulFitr due to prevailing Covid-19 situations," read the notification.

Apart from school closure, the Punjab government also announced a complete ban on commercial activities from 6 pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases.

According to a notification by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, essential services, however, including petrol pumps, medical stores, vaccination centres, will remain open.

Similarly, all private schools and educational institutions will remain closed till Eidul Fitr in Balochistan as well.

This update was shared by Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

Moreover, the government has announced that all board exams have also been postponed till June 15 given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

