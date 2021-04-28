Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab closes all public, private schools till Eid

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

File photo of girls wearing facemasks as they take class amid coronavirus.
  • The Punjab government has closed all public and private schools across the province due to coronavirus.
  • All educational institutes will be shut from April 29 till Eid-ul-Fitr.
  • Apart from school closure, the Punjab government also announced a complete ban on commercial activities from 6 pm to sehri.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to close all public and private schools across the province due to surging coronavirus cases.

According to the issued notification by the provincial government, all educational institutes will be shut from April 29 till Eid-ul-Fitr.

Read more: Punjab bans commercial activities from 6pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases

"All public and private educational institutions/schools in all districts of Punjab shall remain closed w.e.f 29.04.2021 till EidulFitr due to prevailing Covid-19 situations," read the notification.

Apart from school closure, the Punjab government also announced a complete ban on commercial activities from 6 pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases.

According to a notification by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, essential services, however, including petrol pumps, medical stores, vaccination centres, will remain open.

Similarly, all private schools and educational institutions will remain closed till Eidul Fitr in Balochistan as well.

This update was shared by Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

Moreover, the government has announced that all board exams have also been postponed till June 15 given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan understands impact of civil war in Afghanistan: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

Pakistan understands impact of civil war in Afghanistan: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad
Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC plans lockdown in 20 cities

Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC plans lockdown in 20 cities
Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz differ over utility of Pakistani ventilators

Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz differ over utility of Pakistani ventilators
Pakistan records highest single-day death toll since coronavirus pandemic started

Pakistan records highest single-day death toll since coronavirus pandemic started

Punjab bans commercial activities from 6pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases

Punjab bans commercial activities from 6pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases
NA-249 by-election: What makes voters choose PTI, PML-N, PSP?

NA-249 by-election: What makes voters choose PTI, PML-N, PSP?
Oxygen cylinder prices in Karachi have not gone up, say wholesalers

Oxygen cylinder prices in Karachi have not gone up, say wholesalers
Public holiday to be observed in Karachi's NA-249 on occasion of by-election

Public holiday to be observed in Karachi's NA-249 on occasion of by-election
Fake accounts case: Reference filed against Asif Zardari over alleged graft of Rs8bn

Fake accounts case: Reference filed against Asif Zardari over alleged graft of Rs8bn
Islamabad's public hospitals halt previously scheduled surgeries to save oxygen

Islamabad's public hospitals halt previously scheduled surgeries to save oxygen

Shafqat Mehmood trends on Twitter once more after exams in Pakistan postponed

Shafqat Mehmood trends on Twitter once more after exams in Pakistan postponed
PML-N warns government against rigging in AJK elections

PML-N warns government against rigging in AJK elections

Latest

view all