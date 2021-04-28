Prince Harry failed at preparing Meghan Markle for royal life, expert says

Royal expert said Megxit is mostly Prince Harry's fault

Prince Harry should have better prepared Meghan Markle for royal life, said royal expert Robert Jobson.



The author of Prince Philip’s Century said Megxit is mostly Harry's fault. “It’s a combination of Harry and Meghan’s fault, mainly Harry for not explaining it to her properly."

“He’s not the sharpest guy, but maybe he didn’t want to explain it. It’s hard work being a member of the royal family. People think it’s not but it is. It’s not glamorous and maybe she didn’t fancy that after at all," Jobsaid added.

However, he also blamed Meghan for not attempting to adjust in the royal household.

“It’s up to you to do your own homework if you want to marry into a prestigious family,” he said.

Jobson said Meghan did not understand the dynamics of the royal family and starting searching for a life in Hollywood. “When she saw that she had the little house and William and Kate were the number one couple she probably didn’t understand that and thought, ‘Well we can do better than this and start commercializing the royal family,’ well frankly that’s not acceptable,” he said.

Jobson noted that the point of the royal family is centered on “service and helping others. It’s not to do with helping yourself. I’m afraid that’s what’s happened here. I blame Harry really because he knew the story but he wanted his cake and to eat it and you can’t do that.”

