KP health minister responds to criticism over violation of COVID-19 SOPs at iftar party

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has responded to the criticism over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures by him when he recently attended an iftar party.

Jhagra clarified that he was invited to a private iftar party where he was only expecting a few close friends, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The minister landed in hot waters after he was booked for attending a crowded iftar party at a private hotel amid strict coronavirus restrictions in place across the country.

Most of the attendees, including the health minister, did not wear masks and were found violating social distancing rules.

Pictures of the iftar went viral and the district administration took prompt notice of it. The restaurant was sealed after an FIR was registered.

The health minister said he was unaware of the location of the gathering and the number of people attending.



Special Assistant Arif Ahmadzai said the event was organised before the imposition of a lockdown and section 144.

PM Imran Khan shocked: sources

A senior PTI leader and cabinet member told The News, on the condition of anonymity, that Prime Minister Imran Khan was shocked when he came to know about the iftar-dinner attended by Jhagra.

“Actually the government has called the army only to help ensure that SOPs are implemented. This one incident involving the health minister damaged the entire cause,” he said.