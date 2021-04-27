Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra booked for violating COVI-19 SOPs

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

  • KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra attended an Iftar-dinner in his constituency against coronavirus protocols.
  • A case has been registered against the minister and hotel management. 
  • The government has banned outdoor and indoor events in restaurants.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has been booked for violating COVID-19 protocols after he attended an Iftar-dinner in his constituency at a restaurant, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Jhagra attended an Iftar dinner at a restaurant in his constituency despite government restrictions to control the virus spread in the province.

The KP is facing the worst situation during the third wave of coronavirus.

Most of the attendees, including the health minister, did not wear masks and were found violating social distancing rules.

Read more: Coronavirus: Sindh extends ban on wedding functions till May 16

The government has banned outdoor and indoor events in restaurants.

A case has been registered against the KP minister for violating SOPs, in which the hotel manager and owner have also been named.

The restaurant was also sealed after photos of the Iftar-dinner surfaced on social media.

