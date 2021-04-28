Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates 100,000 people in a day

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar. REUTERS/File
  • Over 100,000 were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan yesterday, says Asad Umar.
  • The minister says that about 2.1 million have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Pakistan so far.
  • Umar urges people above 40 years of age to register for the dose if they haven't done so far.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said that over 100,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan yesterday.

Sharing the update on Twitter, the federal minister said that about 2.1 million have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

"Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time yesterday. Total vaccinations yesterday were 117,852. Total vaccinations so far now 2.1 million. Good to see more people registering," the chief of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine: Pakistan starts registration for 40-49 age group from April 27

The minister, who was happy to see more and more people registering for the inoculation, urged the people above 40 years of age to register for the dose if they haven't done so far.

The registration for people aged 40 years and above has been started across the country.

78% of vaccine purchased by Pakistan

In a related development, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that 78% of all the vaccine doses acquired by Pakistan were purchased by the government.

“Of ~18.7 mln doses [received and expected] until Jun, ~78% are via purchase by govt,” he said in a post on Twitter.

