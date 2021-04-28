Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Army chief, US secretary of defence discuss drawdown of troops in Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

US Secretary of Defence retired Gen Llyod Austin (L) and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence retired Gen Llyod Austin had a discussion over the phone on Wednesday on the drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, during the call, other matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation — including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process — were also discussed.

ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying that "Pakistan will always support an Afghan-led, Afghan owned peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders".

Related items

Gen Bajwa "also reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan", ISPR said.

"The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries," said the statement.

Statement by US Dept of Defense

Meanwhile, according to a statement by the US Dept of Defense, Secretary Austin spoke by phone with Gen Bajwa "to discuss regional stability and security".

"During the call, Secretary Austin reaffirmed the importance of the US– Pakistan bilateral relationship and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations," read the statement.

"Secretary Austin and General Bajwa also discussed the drawdown in Afghanistan," it added.

According to the statement Secretary Austin and Gen Bajwa "discussed the importance of regional stability" and the desire for the United States and Pakistan "to continue working together on shared goals and objectives in the region".


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan denies discussing Justice Isa's case with Bashir Memon, says Farogh Naseem

PM Imran Khan denies discussing Justice Isa's case with Bashir Memon, says Farogh Naseem
1 million vaccine doses to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday

1 million vaccine doses to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday
PEMRA notice on coverage of cabinet meetings akin to gagging the media: AEMEND

PEMRA notice on coverage of cabinet meetings akin to gagging the media: AEMEND
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser asks over 100 Muslim parliamentarians to speak about Islamophobia

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser asks over 100 Muslim parliamentarians to speak about Islamophobia
Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission develops country's first ICU ventilator 'i-LIVE'

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission develops country's first ICU ventilator 'i-LIVE'

Fazl initiates attempts to bridge gap between PPP, PDM: sources

Fazl initiates attempts to bridge gap between PPP, PDM: sources
Sindh announces public holiday on occasion of Labour Day

Sindh announces public holiday on occasion of Labour Day
PDM postpones April 29 meeting, new session to be held after Eid

PDM postpones April 29 meeting, new session to be held after Eid
Karachi's NA-249 voters divided over Faisal Vawda's performance, polls show

Karachi's NA-249 voters divided over Faisal Vawda's performance, polls show
Pakistan to start local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month

Pakistan to start local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month
Norway, Iran introduce travel restrictions for Pakistan in fear of Indian coronavirus variant

Norway, Iran introduce travel restrictions for Pakistan in fear of Indian coronavirus variant
Farrukh Habib appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Farrukh Habib appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Latest

view all