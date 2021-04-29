Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

A man receives the coronavirus jab at a vaccination centre. Photo: File
  • Pakistan to vaccinate people within the 40-49 age group from Monday.
  • Govt opened registration for coronavirus vaccination of people falling within the 40-49 age bracket on April 27.
  • Pakistan is currently vaccinating people aged 50 and above as well as healthcare workers.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis falling within the 40-49 years old will be vaccinated from Monday, May 3, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar. 

The federal minister took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that more than 100,000 people had been vaccinated across Pakistan in a single day, for the second consecutive day. 

"Second successive day of more than 1 lakh vaccinations. Encouraging to see pace of registration also picking up. Vaccination of those between 40 and 49 years age will be starting from next Monday the 3rd of May," he tweeted. 

On April 27, Pakistan opened the registration of the coronavirus vaccine for the 40-49 age group. 

“In today's NCOC, meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also decision taken to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group,” Umar had tweeted.

“If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register.”

Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 50 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

