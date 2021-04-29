Pak vs Zim: Shaheen Afridi completes 50 Test wickets in same number of matches as Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: Files

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday completed 50 Test wickets achieving the feat in the same number of matches that bowling legend Wasim Akram had previously done.

Shaheen took his 50th Test match wicket in Pakistan's ongoing match against Zimbabwe. This was the bowler's 16th Test match.

Interestingly, Shaheen has achieved the feat in the same number of matches that Wasim Akram took and also at the same age. Both were 21 when they completed 50 scalps in Test cricket.

Shaheen's 50th wicket was of Zimbabwe batsman Tendai Chisoro in the 52nd over of the first Test's first innings.

In the first innings, Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 176 runs after the hosts decided to bat first.

In Zimbabwe's innings, Shaheen ended with figures 4 for 43 in 15.2 overs.

Currently, leg spinner Yasir Shah hold the record for the fastest person from Pakistan to take 50 Test wickets. He had achieved the feat in nine matches. Meanwhile, the world record is held by Australian bowler Charles Turner who made the record in 1888 against England.