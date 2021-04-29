ShafqatSbGetUsSAGs trends as Cambridge students demand school assessed grades

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has been the subject of various Twitter trends in Pakistan ever since the coronavirus pandemic began.

This repeated move by students has reached a point where Shafqat Mehmood's name has become synonymous with trends and the storm of memes that ensues in the Twitterverse following any announcement from him.



Now, after the education minister announced O Level and A Level exams are being put off to the October/November session and AS Level exams will continue as scheduled, Cambridge students are demanding the minister approach the UK examination board to allow Pakistani students to opt for school assessed grades (SAGS).

However, this time, rather than addressing the minister as their 'jani', the students have decided to use the trend #ShafqatSbGetUsSAGs to push for their demands.

Activist Jibran Nasir has taken the lead to fight the students' case. He asked the minister not to "waste more time" and asked the students to begin the trend.

And the students responded to Nasir's call.

Sheeraz, via a tweet, told the minister that he was not running for exams and even attached a screenshot of his mock exams to force Mehmood to change his decision.

Shahzaib is wondering why Pakistani students are not getting their right when everyone from Zone 4 is choosing SAGs.

Twitter user Ahmed said that if the move was bad then no school would have demanded SAGs, sharing photos of various schools supporting the option.



Saym pointed out that the NCOC, on the one hand, was asking everyone to stay at home but was forcing the A2 "warriors" to take exams.

This user cheekily suggested that Mehmood, after getting into Harvard, "does not want anyone else to get in".



