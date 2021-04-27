Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Shafqat Mehmood trends on Twitter once more after exams in Pakistan postponed

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

As is tradition with Pakistani students who have had a love-hate relationship with the Minister for Education over the course of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Shafqat Mehmood rose to the top on Tuesday in Pakistan's list of Twitter trends.

The trend followed his announcement of exams being postponed to after June 15 in view of a worsening third coronavirus wave.

The Minister for Education, in a media briefing at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that it had been decided that all O Level, A Level, and board exams of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 have been put off till after June 15. The decision also extends to university exams.

No exams until June 15 due to rising coronavirus cases: Shafqat Mehmood

An exception has however been made for A2 students who will lose a year if they do not take exams now and will have difficulty in applying to universities abroad.

Students stormed Twitter to react to the decision. Although many were in a celebratory mood, some were not entirely happy.

'Society if exams cancelled'

One student in anticipation of the announcement, posted the following meme showing a utopian world.

"Society, if Shafqat Mehmood tweets about cancellation," the student wrote.

'We won!'

Following the announcement, one user, on behalf of all students, posted this meme, saying "Hum Jeet Gaye (We won)".

Fist bump

This user couldn't help but fist bump Mehmood, reflecting the mood of many others.

'Well done my man, well done!'

This one saw it fit to share a Bollywood movie scene with Amir Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

"(Ya jhakaas, shabas mere cheetay, shabash. (Well done, my man, well done)," read the caption.

'Shafqat Mehmood after not opting for teacher assessed grades'

One user thought this meme summed up perfectly the decision to cancel exams, but not opt for teacher assessed grades.

Shafqat Mehmood watching students rush off for eid shopping

"After cancelling exams, Shafqat Mehmood watching students going for EID shopping," said another in jest.

'This is fine'

Some sarcastically posted memes like the one below, showing a dog content as the world around him goes up in flames. "This is fine," the dog in the comic strip can be seen saying.

A2 students 'pranked'

This user felt A2 students have been pranked as they were excluded from the decision.

Why should we 'suffer'?

One dissatisfied user asked why teacher assessed grades were not opted for so that students' "time, money and effort is not wasted".

"Why does Shafqat Mehmood want Pakistani students to suffer?"

Meanwhile, PUBG players

This Twitterati, of the view that students now have free time on their hands, quoted PUBG players as saying: "It will be a sin for us to not go into battle now."


