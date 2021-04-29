Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Kate Middleton, Prince William thank fans for sending greetings on wedding anniversary

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday thanked fans for sending greetings on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a video of the couple and their children. 

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," read the caption.

Kate and William celebrated their wedding anniversary days after the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip.

