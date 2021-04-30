Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
Jennifer Aniston looks refreshed as she appears at skincare salon in Beverly Hills

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Jennifer Aniston kept a low profile as she was spotted visiting an upscale skincare salon in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Friends alum looked refreshed as she left the salon. Jen wore sunglasses and a face mask while slipping out the back door.

The superstar treated herself to some time at a salon during a day off from shooting The Morning Show around Los Angeles.

Jennifer rocked a forest green hoodie and loose black pants during her latest outing for skin treatment. She had her beautiful caramel blonde tresses swept back into a no-fuss bun.

The star is busy in shooting the second season of The Morning Show, which is back up and running after a lengthy pandemic hiatus.

