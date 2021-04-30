131 more people succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan

A man wearing a protective face mask, walks past shops at a market, as the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

131 more people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, latest NCOC stats show.

The positivity ratio remained 10.41%.

According to the official portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has reached 282,445, while 4,633 people have died so far.

Pakistan reported on Friday at least 131 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre.



The NCOC stats reported 5,112 new positive cases after tests of 49,099 people were conducted.

Earlier this week, Pakistan reported the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started last year with over 200 new fatalities.

Province-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 301,114 and 8,410 people have died from the virus, while the total in Balochistan has reached 22,278, with a death toll of 234.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 117,557 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 3,274 people have lost their lives to it. In Azad Kashmir, 17,057 people have been infected with the virus and 475 people have died.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,305 coronavirus patients have been reported so far and 106 deaths.

According to the portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 75,067 and so far 679 patients have died.

Eid holidays to be observed from May 10-15 in Pakistan

Eidul Fitr holidays in Pakistan would be observed from May 10-15, the NCOC said Thursday.

"Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 — clearly stating intention of reducing national mobility," the statement from the NCOC said.

NCOC, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of "STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021".

The NCOC has also imposed a ban on chand raat bazaars, including mehendi, jewelry, and clothing stalls — from 8-16 May.