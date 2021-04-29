Live updates: Latest NA-249 Karachi by-election results

Counting of ballots underway at the Government Girls Degree College, Baldia, Karachi, on April 29, 2021. — Photo by Rana Javaid

Counting at polling stations of the NA-249 Karachi constituency is underway, with the first of the results beginning to trickle in.

According to the unofficial, preliminary results, from 32 out of 276 polling stations, PML-N's Miftah Ismail is leading the race with 1,409.



PPP's Abdul Qadir Mandokhel is in second place with 1,277 votes and banned outfit TLP's candidate Nazeer Ahmed is in third place with 1,182 votes.



Former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal is in fourth place with 863 votes, whereas PTI candidate Amjad Afridi in last place with 707 votes.

Low voter turnout

Voter turnout, despite strict security arrangements, was reported to be low in the morning and afternoon hours, perhaps due to Ramadan and the scorching heat.

According to Geo News correspondent Qaseem Saeed, one area saw a 10% voter turnout, whereas Talha Hashmi reported it to be 10-12% at some polling stations. Kashif Mushtaq, however, reported it to be as low as 2% at others.

About the NA-249 by-election



The National Assembly seat had fallen vacant due to the resignation of PTI MNA Faisal Vawda from the District West-II constituency.

Around 276 polling stations comprising 796 polling booths — 458 for male and 338 for female voters — were set up for the by-election.

The constituency has a total of 201,656 male and 137,935 female among the total 339,591 registered voters.

The Sindh government had declared a public holiday on April 29, in the constituency to facilitate voters to cast their ballots with ease.

This story is being constantly updated. Please hit refresh to see the latest results.