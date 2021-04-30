Can't connect right now! retry
Man kills friend for not revealing mobile phone's password

Representational image of a mobile phone.
  • A young man in India killed his friend after he refused to share his mobile phone's password.
  • Police identified the accused as 20-year-old Mayank Singh, a college student from New Delhi.
  • The incident took place in a public park. Singh strangled his friend to death with a piece of cloth after the two had a fight, police say.
  • The accused was traced and arrested with the help of CCTV footage which showed the accused and the victim entering the park together. 

A young man from the Indian capital of New Delhi allegedly killed his friend when the latter refused to share his mobile phone's password, Indian media reported.

According to reports, the 20-year-old accused, identified as Mayank Singh, strangled his friend to death when he refused to share the password to the device. The accused is a college student, police said, adding that the incident took place a few days ago.

Police said the victim's father had lodged a first information report (FIR) when his son went missing. When the police started a search, the victim's body was found in a park northeast of New Delhi. The body was covered with leaves and a big teddy bear, police said. Some illicit drugs were also recovered from the site of the murder.

Police said that they traced Singh through CCTV camera footage which showed him entering the park along with the victim. Initial investigation revealed that after allegedly committing the murder, Singh had not returned home for a couple of days. 

Upon his arrest, the accused confessed that he had asked the victim to share the password to his mobile phone but the latter refused to do so, police said. After that, the two exchanged some hot words and the victim slapped Singh. 

In response, he strangled the victim to death with the help of a cloth. Further investigation into the murder is underway.

