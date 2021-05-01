Update: Photos and videos on WhatsApp are now even bigger

SCREENGRAB from Whatsapp video.

Cross-platform messaging application WhatsApp has introduced another modification for its users. The app has now rolled out a bigger frame for videos and photos so that nobody is left out.



"Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That's the perfect reason to smile," the messaging app announced on Twitter.

Recently, the instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version for Android and has submitted the update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.9.3.

WABetaInfo said the feature was still under development, but there were some new details that came to light. "WhatsApp is working on an alert to introduce the feature when it will be enabled."