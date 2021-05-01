Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Reuters

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

By
Reuters

Saturday May 01, 2021

his handout file photo taken on November 11, 2020 and released by the press officer of Diego Armando Maradona shows Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (R) shaking hands with his doctor Leopoldo Luque in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. — AFP

BUENOS AIRES: A medical board appointed to investigate the death of Diego Maradona has concluded that the soccer star's medical team acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner," according to a copy of the report shared with Reuters on Friday.

Maradona's death in November last year rocked the South American nation where he was revered, prompting a period of mourning and angry finger pointing about who was to blame after the icon's years-long battle with addiction and ill health.

Argentine prosecutors launched investigations shortly after Maradona's death at age 60 from heart failure at a house near Buenos Aires, including ordering searches of properties of his personal doctor and probing others involved in his care.

Maradona, nicknamed "D10S," a play on the Spanish word for god, and "Pelusa" for his prominent mane of hair, had battled alcohol and drug addiction for many years and had undergone brain surgery in November.

Related items

In March this year, a medical board appointed by the Justice Ministry met to analyze allegations that members of the health team who attended Maradona did not treat him adequately.

"The action of the health team in charge of treating DAM (Diego Armando Maradona) was inadequate, deficient and reckless," said the medical board report dated April 30 and shared with Reuters by a source close to the investigation.

The report said Maradona had become seriously unwell and was dying for around 12 hours before his death at around midday on November 25.

"He presented unequivocal signs of a prolonged agonizing period, so we conclude that the patient was not properly monitored from 00:30 on 11/25/2020," the report added.

Reuters could not reach prosecutors and lawyers involved in the case for comment on Friday.

Maradona, a world champion with Argentina in the 1986 Cup, played for Barcelona, ​​Napoli, Seville, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors, and is widely heralded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

More From Sports:

Court asks UK govt to provide halal food to quarantining Pakistanis

Court asks UK govt to provide halal food to quarantining Pakistanis
Babar Azam pays tribute to labourers on Labour Day

Babar Azam pays tribute to labourers on Labour Day
Serum Institute CEO claims getting threats from 'powerful people' over COVID-19 vaccines

Serum Institute CEO claims getting threats from 'powerful people' over COVID-19 vaccines
Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismiss same batsman to complete 50 Test wickets

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismiss same batsman to complete 50 Test wickets
Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test
Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'

Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'
Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could 'possibly evade immune response'

Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could 'possibly evade immune response'
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Test

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Test
Scientists explain how India's government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

Scientists explain how India's government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers

Major changes expected in central contracts of Pakistani cricketers
'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

'Fantastic' Fawad Alam becomes first Asian to convert his four Test 50s into 100s
India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Latest

view all