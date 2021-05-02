Police book two for robbing people in online food company’s uniform

The robbers used to wear the uniform of an online food company to loot people and avoid arrest. APP/Fle

KARACHI: Police on Saturday nabbed two suspects for looting citizens who used to wear the uniform of an online food company to carry out the crime, The News reported on Sunday.

As per details from police, the robbers used to wear the uniform of an online food company to avoid arrest. They were caught after an exchange of fire that took place between them and the police. The police had seen them trying to rob a man of his cellphone.

A crowd gathered at the spot and beat the culprits before handing them over to the cops, the report said.

Following the arrest, police seized two pistols, cell phones, and a motorcycle from the possession of the suspects, identified as Syed Tehseenuddin and Khuda Dino.

A few months ago, the suspect arrested in connection with the attack on Mufti Abdullah on Jamshed Road also wore the uniform of the food company to disguise himself.

