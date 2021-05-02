Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Police book two for robbing people in online food company’s uniform

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

The robbers used to wear the uniform of an online food company to loot people and avoid arrest. APP/Fle
  • Police on Saturday nab two suspects for robbing citizens while wearing the uniform of an online food company.
  • The robbers wore the uniform of an online food company to loot people and avoid arrest.
  • Police seized two pistols, cell phones, and a motorcycle from the possession of the suspects.

KARACHI: Police on Saturday nabbed two suspects for looting citizens who used to wear the uniform of an online food company to carry out the crime, The News reported on Sunday.

As per details from police, the robbers used to wear the uniform of an online food company to avoid arrest. They were caught after an exchange of fire that took place between them and the police. The police had seen them trying to rob a man of his cellphone.

A crowd gathered at the spot and beat the culprits before handing them over to the cops, the report said.

Read more: Watch: Robbers snatch burgers from delivery boy in Gujranawala

Following the arrest, police seized two pistols, cell phones, and a motorcycle from the possession of the suspects, identified as Syed Tehseenuddin and Khuda Dino.

A few months ago, the suspect arrested in connection with the attack on Mufti Abdullah on Jamshed Road also wore the uniform of the food company to disguise himself. 

More From Pakistan:

NADRA can only issue coronavirus vaccination certificates for double-dose vaccines: sources

NADRA can only issue coronavirus vaccination certificates for double-dose vaccines: sources
NCOC bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran

NCOC bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran
PML-N lost NA-249 by-election due to mismanagement, overconfidence: Saeed Ghani

PML-N lost NA-249 by-election due to mismanagement, overconfidence: Saeed Ghani
Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31

Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31
Shahbaz Sharif rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting machines in next elections

Shahbaz Sharif rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting machines in next elections
Lockdown in Lahore enters 2nd day as businesses and markets remain shuttered

Lockdown in Lahore enters 2nd day as businesses and markets remain shuttered
Times Higher Education ranks GIK Institute top university in Pakistan

Times Higher Education ranks GIK Institute top university in Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours
PM Imran Khan did not mention Justice Qazi Faez Isa's name: Bashir Memon

PM Imran Khan did not mention Justice Qazi Faez Isa's name: Bashir Memon
Qaseeda Burda Shareef renews hope amid a pandemic-struck Ramadan

Qaseeda Burda Shareef renews hope amid a pandemic-struck Ramadan
WATCH: Brown bear spotted running in snow in Pakistan's Deosai National Park

WATCH: Brown bear spotted running in snow in Pakistan's Deosai National Park
Punjab's Auqaf dept bans itikaaf in mosques amid rampant spread of COVID-19

Punjab's Auqaf dept bans itikaaf in mosques amid rampant spread of COVID-19

Latest

view all