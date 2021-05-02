Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Indian actress Anuskha Sharma on Sunday shared a video on her Instagram to inform her fans that she and Virat Kohli have decided to 'do our bid' in India's fight against coronavirus.

The Bollywood diva thanked her fans for sending birthday wishes and revealed that she decided not to celebrate her birth anniversary due to the health crisis gripping India.

In her video message, the actress said she would soon share the details of the initiative she and her husband intend to launch.

She asked her fans to wait for her next announcement if they want to become part of her efforts.