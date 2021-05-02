Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

Indian actress Anuskha Sharma on Sunday shared a video on her Instagram to inform her fans that she and Virat Kohli have decided to 'do our bid' in India's fight against coronavirus.

The Bollywood diva thanked her fans for sending birthday wishes and revealed that she decided not to celebrate her birth anniversary due to the health crisis gripping India.

In her video message, the actress said she would soon share the details of the initiative she and her husband intend to launch.

She asked  her fans to wait for her next announcement if they want to become part of her efforts. 

More From Entertainment:

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Queen left 'unsettled, upset' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Megxit announcement

Queen left 'unsettled, upset' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Megxit announcement
Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged
Hanbok designer addresses BTS auction cancelation

Hanbok designer addresses BTS auction cancelation
Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview

Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview
Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’
Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age

Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age
Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach

Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach
Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling

Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling

Latest

view all